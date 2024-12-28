NFL News: Jim Harbaugh sets unique Super Bowl era record with Chargers and 49ers

Jim Harbaugh did everything necessary to help the Los Angeles Chargers secure a playoff spot in 2024. He revived the team from the ashes after taking over as head coach, but this isn’t the first time he’s achieved such a turnaround in the NFL. Harbaugh also did it with the San Francisco 49ers, earning himself a unique record in the Super Bowl era.

According to stats and information shared by Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Harbaugh is the first head coach in the modern era to take over two teams with losing records the year before his arrival and lead them to the playoffs in his first season—accomplishing this feat with the Chargers in 2024 and the 49ers in 2011.

It’s worth noting that Harbaugh didn’t just take the 49ers to the playoffs in 2011. The following year, in 2012, he led them to Super Bowl XLVII, where they faced his brother John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens, ultimately losing 34-31.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers talks to head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

