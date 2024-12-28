NFL News: Chiefs legend offers to cover Kelce's penalty for touchdown celebration against Steelers

Last Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 of the NFL season, where, as expected, the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, cruised to a 29-10 victory. Kelce had plenty to celebrate, reaching multiple career milestones during the game. The star tight end not only caught his 1,000th career pass but also became the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions. However, his celebratory tribute to Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez—a goalpost dunk following his touchdown—drew a penalty and sparked further conversation.

Kelce finished the Christmas Day matchup with eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown, cementing his place in Chiefs history. Gonzalez, now an analyst for Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, shared a heartfelt pre-recorded message congratulating Kelce on surpassing his franchise record.

“Congratulations on breaking the all-time Chiefs touchdowns record—passing a lot of big names, including me,” Gonzalez said. He also praised Kelce’s contributions to the NFL, both on and off the field, adding, “Congratulations on everything you do for this game. Congratulations, brotha.”

Kelce acknowledged Gonzalez’s message on social media, jokingly reminding the Hall of Famer of his promise to cover the fine incurred for the celebratory penalty. “You did mention you’d help me with the fine tho,” Kelce posted on X (formerly Twitter). Despite the penalty, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker successfully converted the extra-point attempt, ensuring the celebration didn’t cost the team on the scoreboard.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass to Travis Kelce #87 during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Comparing legends: Travis Kelce and Tony Gonzalez redefine tight end excellence

The Kansas City Chiefs have been fortunate to feature two of the greatest tight ends in NFL history: Tony Gonzalez and Travis Kelce. Both players have redefined the position, leaving an indelible mark on the franchise and the league.

Tony Gonzalez: The gold standard

Tony Gonzalez, widely regarded as one of the best tight ends in NFL history, spent 12 seasons with the Chiefs (1997–2008). During his tenure, he amassed:

Receptions: 916

Receiving Yards: 10,940

Touchdowns: 76

Super Bowl Appearances: 10 (with Kansas City)

First-Team All-Pro: 5 times

Gonzalez set a benchmark for the tight end position with his reliable hands, athleticism, and durability. His dominance paved the way for future generations and earned him a place in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Travis Kelce: The modern Marvel

Travis Kelce has built upon Gonzalez’s legacy, bringing the tight end position into the modern era with unprecedented consistency and versatility. In his 11 seasons with the Chiefs (as of 2024), Kelce has achieved:

Receptions: Over 1,000 (milestone recently reached)

Receiving Yards: Over 11,000

Touchdowns: 70+ (franchise leader)

Super Bowl Appearances: 8

First-Team All-Pro: 4 times

Kelce’s ability to perform in clutch moments, particularly in the playoffs and Super Bowl, sets him apart. His dynamic playmaking, leadership, and reliability have made him an integral part of the Chiefs’ success in the Mahomes era.