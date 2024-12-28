Lionel Messi's new Argentine teammate? Inter Miami reportedly negotiating for La Liga winger

As Inter Miami continue to expand with high-profile players and coaches, the club’s ambition for the 2025 season is clear. After finishing as the best team in MLS during the 2024 regular season, the Herons are now looking to raise the bar even higher. According to reports, they are in negotiations to bring in a winger from Spain’s La Liga, potentially adding another Argentine to Lionel Messi‘s growing roster of teammates.

According to Mateo Moretto of Relevo, Inter Miami are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to sign Tadeo Allende, a 25-year-old winger currently playing for Celta Vigo. He has seen limited playing time under head coach Claudio Giraldez, could be on his way out of the Spanish club and Inter Miami are positioning themselves as a potential destination for him.

Allende, who joined Celta in 2023 after impressing with Argentine clubs Instituto and Godoy Cruz, had an encouraging start to his Spanish career. But in the 2024-25 season, he has appeared in only one league match and two Copa del Rey games, scoring two goals. Given this lack of playing time, the opportunity to move to Inter Miami could be appealing to the winger, offering him more minutes on the field alongside stars like Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Despite the reported interest from other clubs—such as Zaragoza, Granada, and some teams in the Brazilian league—Inter Miami remain strong contenders for Allende’s signature. The club will need to strike a deal with Celta and persuade Allende that a move to MLS is the right choice for his career.

Tadeo Allende right winger of Celta de Vigo and Argentina during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Celta Vigo.

Inter Miami’s need for wingers

With a new season approaching, Inter Miami’s management has been focused on reshaping the roster. The departure of Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez to Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported fee exceeding $15 million has left a void on the left side of the attack. Gomez had been a key player in 2024, contributing to the team’s attacking play alongside Messi and Suarez. New head coach Javier Mascherano will be looking for a player to fill this gap, and Allende could be the perfect fit.

A new Argentine teammate for Messi

If Tadeo Allende joins Inter Miami, he would become the seventh Argentine player on the roster. Inter Miami has made it a priority to ensure Lionel Messi feels comfortable at the club, and part of that strategy includes surrounding him with familiar faces. This includes not only Messi’s former Barcelona teammates, such as Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets, but also a number of Argentine players already on the team.

The current Argentine players at Inter Miami are Tomas Aviles, Facundo Farias, Oscar Ustari, Federico Redondo, and Marcelo Weigandt. Additionally, Hector David Martinez, born in Argentina and now naturalized as a Paraguayan, and Benjamin Cremaschi, who was born in the U.S. but has Argentine roots, also add to the team’s connection to Argentina. With so many compatriots, Messi is sure to feel at home as he continues his career in Miami.