At the end of the Super Bowl 2023, James Bradberry grabbed JuJu Smith-Schuster's jersey and the refs called a holding penalty. Two days later, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver roasted the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback on social media by posting a hilarious meme about the play.

The Chiefs got the victory over the Eagles with a 38-35 final score to become the Super Bowl LVII champions. The end was very exciting and overtime was really close, but Kansas City's last drive ended in a successful field goal to win the game.

It is true that the Chiefs were lucky at the end. James Bradberry's holding penalty on Smith-Schuster gave Kansas City four more opportunities which they used it to get that field goal, so now the wide receiver roasted the cornerback for that play.

JuJu Smith-Schuster mocks James Bradberry over his holding penalty in Super Bowl LVII

Bradberry's penalty at the end of the Super Bowl 2023 changed the whole scenario for the Eagles, who were poised to take the game to overtime. However, the cornerback's mistake gave the Chiefs more opportunities to score, and they capitalized on a field goal to secure the Vince Lombardi trophy.

After the game, Bradberry admitted his penalty on Smith-Schuster, but it was too late.

Now, the wide receiver mocked him on Valentine's Day by posting a meme about the play. "I'll hold you when it matters most," says the image alongside Bradberry's picture. It is an obvious reference to the holding penalty that the cornerback committed in the most important part of the game.