As Super Bowl LVII draws nearer, many questions start to arise. One thing people may wonder is whether the Chiefs or the Eagles have the most fans, so here we'll try to bring an answer.

The stakes will be higher than ever on Sunday, February 12, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII. The biggest game of the 2022-23 NFL season will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Though every Super Bowl gives plenty to talk about, this game in particular seems to have more storylines than usual. Apart from the interesting quarterback duel between young stars Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, it will bring us an unprecedented matchup between the Kelce brothers.

However, one of the questions many people make ahead of this showdown is which team has the most fans. Here, we'll try to break down whether the Chiefs or Eagles have the largest fanbase.

Super Bowl LVII: Who has the most fans, Chiefs or Eagles?

Taking into account all their social media followers across all platforms, the Eagles have the edge with 11.7 million followers, while 9.5 million users follow the Chiefs in their different profiles.

Platform Eagles Chiefs Facebook 3,153,511 million followers 2,032,427 million followers Twitter 3.7m followers 2.2m followers Instagram 2.5m followers 2.4m followers TikTok 2m followers 2.6m followers YouTube 354k followers 315k followers Total 11.7 million followers 9.5 million followers

Polls show Eagles will have more supporters than Chiefs on Super Bowl LVII

Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4News Kansas City shared a map on Twitter which shows that 28 states of the US will be rooting for Philadelphia while 22 want Kansas City to win the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Another survey conducted by Morning Consult also has the Eagles as America's favorite ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The difference is not that big, though, but since the oddsmakers also have the Chiefs as slight underdogs, this may not be news for Patrick Mahomes and company.