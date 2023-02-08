One of the most interesting bets that has nothing to do with the final score is about the colored Gatorade, but it is not as easy to guess the color as some think, the color of the drink has been kept secret for weeks. Check here the prediction.

Super Bowl LVII 2023 will be the first big championship of the year, after that big game other top leagues close their season in the upcoming weeks.

For this Super Bowl edition, bettors are expected to take advantage of all the odds and options available at bookmakers to avoid putting all the money in the spread, totals or moneyline.

The Gatorade color is considered a prop bet since it is outside of the 'normal' bets that are usually mentioned during the Super Bowl, but it is just as lucrative as the others.

What color will the Gatorade be during the 2023 Super Bowl LVII?

One of the most common colors is likely to be repeated in 2023, the most common choices being Orange, Clear/Water, Blue and finally 'none' referring to the winning head coach not being doused with any drinks. This year the Gatorade color is likely to be Orange to finish off the 'Blue Gatorade' streak.

According to statistics, Orange is the color with most Super Bowl appearances with a total of five, but the last time that color appeared during a Super Bowl victory was in 2020 when the Chiefs won the title. Therein lies the key factor, they are big favorites and therefore the Orange Gatorade is more likely to appear.

Gatorade Colors by percentage and number of appearances during the Super Bowl since 2001 Color % # Orange 22.7% 5 Clear / Water 18.2% 4 None 18.2% 4 Blue 18.2% 4 Yellow 13.6% 3 Purple 9.1% 2 Red / Pink 0% 0

On the other hand, only three colors have streak appearances in the Super Bowl, with Clear/Water color being the biggest streak with a total of four consecutive appearances between 2005 and 2008. Blue and Orange are tied for second with a two-year streak.