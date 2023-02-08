Super Bowl LVII 2023 will be the first big championship of the year, after that big game other top leagues close their season in the upcoming weeks.

For this Super Bowl edition, bettors are expected to take advantage of all the odds and options available at bookmakers to avoid putting all the money in the spread, totals or moneyline.

The Gatorade color is considered a prop bet since it is outside of the 'normal' bets that are usually mentioned during the Super Bowl, but it is just as lucrative as the others.

What color will the Gatorade be during the 2023 Super Bowl LVII?

One of the most common colors is likely to be repeated in 2023, the most common choices being Orange, Clear/Water, Blue and finally 'none' referring to the winning head coach not being doused with any drinks. This year the Gatorade color is likely to be Orange to finish off the 'Blue Gatorade' streak.

According to statistics, Orange is the color with most Super Bowl appearances with a total of five, but the last time that color appeared during a Super Bowl victory was in 2020 when the Chiefs won the title. Therein lies the key factor, they are big favorites and therefore the Orange Gatorade is more likely to appear.

Gatorade Colors by percentage and number of appearances during the Super Bowl since 2001
Color % #
Orange 22.7% 5
Clear / Water 18.2% 4
None 18.2% 4
Blue 18.2% 4
Yellow 13.6% 3
Purple 9.1% 2
Red / Pink 0% 0

On the other hand, only three colors have streak appearances in the Super Bowl, with Clear/Water color being the biggest streak with a total of four consecutive appearances between 2005 and 2008. Blue and Orange are tied for second with a two-year streak.

Gatorade colors at the Super Bowl 2001-2023
YEAR SUPER BOWL WINNER GATORADE COLOR
2023 ? ?
2022 Rams Blue
2021 Buccaneers Blue
2020 Chiefs Orange
2019 Patriots Blue
2018 Eagles Yellow
2017 Patriots None
2016 Broncos Orange
2015 Patriots Blue
2014 Seahawks Orange
2013 Ravens None
2012 Giants Purple
2011 Packers Orange
2010 Saints Orange
2009 Steelers Yellow
2008 Giants Clear
2007 Colts Clear
2006 Steelers Clear
2005 Patriots Clear
2004 Patriots None
2003 Buccaneers Purple
2002 Patriots None
2001 Ravens Yellow