The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are ready for the Super Bowl. Read here to find out what is the cost of a TV commercial.

During the last decades, the Super Bowl has been one of the most watched events in the United States. This is a special date not only for NFL fans, but also for people who just tune in for the halftime show or maybe to see a long awaited TV commercial. For example, a highly anticipated movie trailer.

In the list of most watched television broadcasts in US history, the Super Bowl currently has 29 of the Top 30 spots ever. That's just amazing. On February 1, 2015, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks had an audience of almost 115 million for Super Bowl XLIX. The biggest ever.

So, with these incredible numbers, the TV commercials for Super Bowl LVII are a must for the greatest brands and companies around the world. It's simple. A lot of people will be watching. Read here to find out what is the cost of a 30-second commercial for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl 2023: How much is the cost of a 30-second TV commercial?

A 30 second ad for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will cost $7 million. This year, the game will be broadcast by FOX in the US on Sunday, February 12.

Prior to Super Bowl LVII, FOX announced that it had officially sold out all the available spots for the game. In the most watched spans, for example, the two-minute warning or halftime, the ads had a price of more than $7 million. Overall, according to the company, the average cost is between $6 and $7 million for 30 seconds.

Those $7 million for a 30 seconds commercial are a new record in Super Bowl history. In the US, the NFL has a rotation of companies which broadcast the game: NBC, CBS and FOX. In the near future (2024), ABC (ESPN) will also have the rights to transmit the most watched event of the year. For example, after that change, NBC asked to have the Super Bowl in the same year as the Winter Olympics (they also broadcast that major sports event).