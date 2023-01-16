The Super Wild Card round has ended. The Dallas Cowboys destroyed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so the fans reacted to this game with the funniest memes and reactions on social media.
The Cowboys finally got a victory against Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback was 7-0 against the Lonely Star before the Super Wild Card, but this year was different for the NFC East squad.
With a final 31-14 score, the Cowboys defeated the Bucs and earned a spot in the Divisional round. This result led to the fans' reactions, who didn't wait to make fun of Tampa Bay after a terrible match against Dallas.