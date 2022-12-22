2022 has not been a very good year for Tom Brady, in and out the football field. He divorced Gisele Bundchen back in October and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has shared a heartbreaking message about his first Christmas alone in 13 years.

When Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen started having problems in the first months of the year due to the quarterback's return to the NFL, the rumors began to spread about a possible break up. Those words became a reality when they divorced in October of 2022.

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bundchen ended their relationship in good terms, reportedly. But now, after a long time together, they will celebrate Christmas in a very different way and the quarterback doesn't really seem to know how to do it.

Tom Brady's heartbreaking message about his first Christmas after divorcing Gisele Bundchen

Back in 2006, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were linked together through a mutual friend. They started dating since and then in 2009 they got married, having two kids together and living happily, but their love ended in 2022.

It was reported that Bundchen and Brady had serious problems and had an 'epic fight' due to the quarterback's return to football. After several months, they announced the end of their marriage in October, meaning that they will spend Christmas alone after being together for 13 years, which is not giving him the best time.

"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn how to deal with. And I think that's what life's about," explained Tom Brady to Jim Gray on the quarterback's Let's Go! Podcast.

That is not the saddest quote Brady left on his podcast, unfortunately.

"I'm going to learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I'm going to have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after."