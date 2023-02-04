After Tom Brady announced he retires from the NFL, the best player in history is ready for another chapter in his life as TV analyst.

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. The 45-year old legendary quarterback said goodbye after playing 22 seasons with an emotional video on social media. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me."

Though last year, in the exact same date, Tom Brady also confirmed he was gone, this time seems for good in 2023. Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He won six Super Bowls with New England and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become the greatest player ever.

Now, a new chapter for Tom Brady is about to begin. When the former quarterback made his first retirement announcement in 2022, a TV contract guaranteed a long tenure and a massive amount of money. Read here to find out all the details.

How much is Tom Brady's contract with FOX?

On February 1, 2023, the exact same date he made his first retirement announcement in 2022, Tom Brady finally decided to leave the game he loves. This scenario activates a historic TV contract with FOX.

On May of 2022, Tom Brady signed a ten-year contract with FOX that will pay him $375 million to be an analyst for the network. According to the contract clauses, this agreement starts when Brady decided to retire. If nothing changes, the 2023 NFL season will have Brady live on air.

This $37.5 million per year deal is way higher than the current contracts of former players on TV like Tony Romo in CBS or Troy Aikman with ESPN. Romo and Aikman are around $18 million per year based on their deals.

However, there's a great controversy in FOX because Greg Olsen has done a great job as a lead analyst. No one knows if, with Tom Brady retired, Olsen would have to leave the main NFL broadcasts with FOX.