The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl a few days ago, but the celebration continues. In the run of interviews Travis Kelce made a big announcement with Jimmy Fallon. Check out when the tight end will host Saturday Night Live.

The Chiefs have some of the best players in the NFL right now. Not just the reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes was responsible for the recent Super Bowl win. One other star in Kansas City’s roster is Travis Kelce, who will now be hosting the famous show Saturday Night Live.

Kelce is already in the discussion to be the best tight end of all-time, so there is no surprise he is referred as a future Hall of Famer as well. His connection with Mahomes took his career even one step further breaking records in the way.

Although to be in this show it’s not only about talent on the field. There has to be some charisma behind, which he has plenty of. He won’t be the first player there since other household names like Peyton Manning or Tom Brady had that honor in the past.

When will Travis Kelce host Saturday Night Live?

The tight end was invited to “The tonight show with Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday, where he made the announcement. Kelce will host SNL on March 4. He will be joined by Kelsea Ballerini as the musical guest. His personality made him the center of the Chiefs’ parade on Wednesday, so the expectations will be high for him to put on a show just like he does on the field.