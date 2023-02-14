Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce already knew the feeling of becoming a Super Bowl champion, but that doesn't make this epic win any less sweet.

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the NFL season with some question marks. Not only they traded Tyreek Hill, but they also had plenty of rookies and newcomers. That put plenty of pressure on Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Of course, there was no shortage of doubters and critics. Some stated that their title window was closing and that the league had already figured Pat and Eric Bieniemy's offense out. They would be exposed, they said.

Fast forward to today, and the Chiefs are once again Super Bowl champions. They weren't overlooked, yet they felt like underdogs and played with a chip on their shoulders all year long. That's why superstar TE Travis Kelce believes this win means more than the first.

NFL News: Travis Kelce Says This Super Bowl Meant More Than The First

“Man, it is the greatest feeling in the world – to be on top of the mountain,” Kelce said. “Being here with the guys and coaches we did it with, all the adversity. There’s nothing I can say to really explain how I’m feeling right now.”

“There’s one thing about getting your first one and it’s a whole other feeling to get two,” Kelce said. “I wanted this one more than I ever wanted a game in my life. The guys in this locker room, the teammates that I have, felt the same way. The biggest difference is it solidifies your greatness.”

The Chiefs have now won two rings in four years. They've reached the ultimate stage three times in five full seasons with Patrick Mahomes as their starter, so they're pretty much on the verge of reaching dynasty status now.

So, with most of their starters coming back and plenty of players on team-friendly deals, one can only wonder whether the third Super Bowl ring will mean more than this one. We'll have to wait and see.