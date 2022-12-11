Patrick Mahomes is one of the best players in the NFL nowadays. In Week 14's game against the Denver Broncos he proved it by inventing a new type of pass that shocked everybody.

The rivalry between the Chiefs and the Broncos is one of the biggest in the NFL. Unfortunately for Denver, since Patrick Mahomes arrived, Kansas City has dominated their matchup and it doesn't seem to change in a near future.

Now in Week 14, they faced each other again and of course Mahomes made all the fans talk about his performance. The quarterback threw an unbelievable pass that surprised everybody at the Empower Field at Mile High.

Video: Patrick Mahomes sends an amazing no-look pass against the Broncos

Patrick Mahomes' skills are amazing and everyone knows that. He has shocked the entire league with incredible plays and he just made a new one against the Denver Broncos.

During their Week 14's matchup at Colorado, Mahomes once again proved his abilities against Denver. During the second quarter, the quarterback threw his first touchdown pass, but it was not a regular one.

On his own field, the quarterback had a 3rd and 2 opportunity. Denver's defense tried to put pressure on him , but Mahomes escaped and threw a no-look toss to Jerick McKinnon for a 53-yard touchdown.

