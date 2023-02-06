Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are big favorites to win the upcoming Super Bowl 57 and it seems that they already have everything ready if they win the big game. Check here what he will do if he wins another ring.

Video: Patrick Mahomes already knows how to celebrate if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII

Patrick Mahomes is the wizard behind the amazing Kansas City Chief 2022 NFL season where they were highly dominant and barely lost three games.

But even though the Chiefs are big favorites they know the Philadelphia Eagles are waiting for Sunday to show how good they are.

The Eagles' defensive line may not let Mahomes breathe during the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs' offensive line is ready for that kind of pressure, too.

How will Mahomes celebrate if the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57?

Patrick Mahomes said that if the Kansas City Chiefs win the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl LVII he will drink a beer out of Cooper Manning's boot. Mahomes said that during a TV show with NFL on FOX.



This is not the first time Mahomes has reached a Super Bowl, he won a ring for the Chiefs in 2019 and so far he has a big game loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.