In 2022, Alvin Kamara was involved in a brawl during the Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. A year later, a video has revealed how the New Orleans Saints player punched a person and admitted it afterwards. This article includes sensitive images.

On February 5, 2022, Alvin Kamara, alongside Bengals CB Chris Lammons and two other men, was involved in a fight at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. They allegedly pushed a person who tried to enter an elevator in order to block his access.

Darrell Greene Jr., the alleged victim, identified Kamara as one of the agressors. Now, a leaked video shows how the running back attacks him and another one includes his confession about what happened.

Video: Alvin Kamara punched a person at a nightclub and admits it afterwards

During the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend at Las Vegas, Nevada, Alvin Kamara was involved in a brawl at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Lammons, who then played for the Chiefs, was with the running back when they allegedly attacked Greene Jr.

A year later, the victim accused Kamara, Lammons and the other two men for battery and battery resultuing in substantial body harm. They are now facing the charges as Greene Jr. suffered an orbital fracture on his right eye, per the police report.

The police requested footage of the brawl from the surveillance cameras at the nightclub, which has now been leaked. In the video, Kamara punches Greene Jr. to the ground and the other three attackers start kicking him then.

In another video from the limo Kamara took after the brawl, he admits punching Greene Jr. "I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard," the running back said to Darrin Christopher Young, one of the other two men involved in the fight.

"Alvin, you trippin’ bro," Young answered. "You can’t be in the doing that. The wrong [expletive] gets you – there will be a lawsuit." The limo driver told the grand jury Kamara was seated behind him.

As said before, Greene Jr. suffered a fracture on his right eye and other injuries, including one on the shoulder that required surgery. The victim has filed a civil lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages and jury trial.