NHL News: Matthew Tkachuk drops intimidating statement to Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid’s Canada after big USA win

The United States defeated Canada 3-1 at Bell Centre in a game that had everything fans hoped for—and more. After an action-packed, ever-dramatic clash between the nations divided by the 49th parallel, American star Matthew Tkachuk delivered a harsh statement to Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and the rest of Canada’s star-studded roster.

Ask, and you shall receive. Fans waited over a decade to see the best NHL players compete at the highest level and represent their countries—and it was well worth the wait. Canada and the USA put on a show Saturday night in Montreal, setting the stage for what could be an even bigger showdown in the Four Nations Face-Off championship game.

Only nine seconds into the game, the penalty boxes were packed with three players aside. Bell Centre’s roof was blown off by the explosive start to the matchup, which was all a masterplan by the Tkachuk brothers and J.T. Miller, as they looked to give their teammates an immediate spark.

It all worked out for Team USA. They defeated Canada on the road in a hostile environment where much more than just a hockey game seemed to be on the line. The Americans walked away with all three points and a guaranteed spot in the February 20 championship game at TD Garden in Boston.

Sidney Crosby #87 of Team Canada warms up prior to a game against Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Despite leaving the game with an injury, Tkachuk couldn’t wipe the smile off his face after the massive victory—and even went as far as to poke the bear with a bold comment to Crosby, McDavid, and everyone on Team Canada.

“I think the message we wanted to send is ‘It’s our time,'” Matthew Tkachuk stated postgame, via NHL.com. “We’re in a hostile environment, and we wanted to show that we’re not backing down. They’ve had so much success over so many years over there. They’re some of the best players in the world. We felt in this environment it was a good time to do it. It was a lot of fun.“

Hard-nosed, American hockey

It felt like every battle for the puck, every contested possession along the end boards and in the corners, players were willing to give a little extra to help their team. Team USA didn’t shy away from laying the body all over the ice. Matthew’s brother, Brady Tkachuk, delivered one of the biggest hits in the game against Drew Doughty, in a situation where most players would skate away and focus on the next play, the Ottawa Senators was willing to put his body on the line to send a message.

However, by far the biggest hit in the temper-flared matchup was the one Charlie McAvoy landed on McDavid. One would believe superstars would be safe from being targeted, but as McDavid tried to skate past McAvoy (like he had done during his opening goal), he paid the price.

“That also is a message-sending moment; probably one of the plays of the game,” Matthew Tkachuk admitted about McAvoy’s hit on McDavid. “They just scored a goal, the building was rocking and Charlie comes there and pops McDavid, like one of the hardest hits I’ve seen.”

The hit alone managed to shift momentum in the Americans’ favor. Canada was leading 1-0, but shortly after the earth-shaking body check on the home team’s best player, Team USA found the equalizer with a big goal from Jake Guentzel.

Credit where it’s due

Tkachuk is one of the biggest household names in the NHL—not just for his incredible skill set and gritty playstyle, but also for his second-to-none ability to get under opponents’ skin. While many dislike players like him, Tkachuk proves it’s truly an art—and he has mastered it.

Whether it’s chirping opponents, delivering pesky hits, or poking at Crosby and MacKinnon as they headed to the locker room after the first period, he never fails to frustrate the opposition—a trait that works wonders for his team.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team USA skates against Team Canada during the second period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

However, he is not exempt from acknowledging greatness. After the intense battle against Canada, Tkachuk tipped his cap to the players wearing the Maple Leaf logo on their red sweaters.

“You’ve got to give credit to those guys, as well. They did the exact same thing that we did,” Tkachuk commented, per NHL.com. “I thought it was great energy from both sides, and the building was shaking after the third one. I’m excited to watch them.”