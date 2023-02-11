Super Bowl 2023 will be a fantastic game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The match will take place at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Eagles were the best team in the NFL this season. They only lost three games, but two of them were when Gardner Minshew had to step in for an injured Jalen Hurts at quarterback. Their playoff games were one-sided wins over the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.
The Chiefs also had the opportunity to be the last team standing in the AFC. They finished with a 14-3 record just like their opponents, although they had to battle a bit more in the playoffs. Kansas City barely defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in a match that had Patrick Mahomes getting injured before taking out the Cincinnati Bengals.
Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs: Kick-Off Time
The Philadelphia Eagles will clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2023 this Sunday, February 12. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona.
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Australia: 10:30 AM (February 13)
Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (February 13)
Belgium: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Canada: 6:30 PM
Croatia: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Denmark: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Egypt: 1:30 AM (February 13)
France: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Germany: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Ghana: 11:30 PM
Greece: 1:30 AM (February 13)
India: 5:00 AM (February 13)
Indonesia: 7:30 AM (February 13)
Ireland: 11:30 PM
Israel: 1:30 AM (February 13)
Italy: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Jamaica: 6:30 PM
Kenya: 2:30 AM (February 13)
Malaysia: 7:30 AM (February 13)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Morocco: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Netherlands: 0:30 AM (February 13)
New Zealand: 12:30 AM (February 13)
Nigeria: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Norway: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Philippines: 07:30 AM (February 13)
Poland: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Portugal: 11:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (February 13)
Serbia: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Singapore: 7:30 AM (February 13)
South Africa: 1:30 AM (February 13)
Spain: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Sweden: 0:30 AM (February 13)
Switzerland: 0:30 AM (February 13)
UAE: 3:30 AM (February 13)
UK: 11:30 PM
United States: 6:30 PM (ET)
Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN
Australia: ESPN, Seven Network
Bangladesh: Star
Belgium: Eleven Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Rede!
Canada: Bell, TSN, CTV, DAZN, RDS
Croatia: SportKlub
Denmark: TV 2
France: beIN SPORT, La Chaîne L'Équipe
Germany: DAZN, ProSieben
Ghana: ESPN
Greece: Cosmote Sport9
India: Star
Indonesia: Mola TV
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL, Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two
Israel: METV, Sport 5
Italy: RAI (RAI 1, RAI 2, RAI Sport), DAZN
Jamaica: CSport, ESPN
Kenya: ESPN
Malaysia: Mola TV
Mexico: ESPN, Fox Sports, Televisa, TV Azteca
Netherlands: ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport, ESPN
Nigeria: ESPN
Norway: VG.tv
Philippines: TapDMV
Poland: TVP Sport
Portugal: Eleven Sports
Saudi Arabia: Saudi Sports Channel
Serbia: SportKlub
Singapore: Mola TV
South Africa: ESPN
Spain: Movistar
Sweden: TV12
Switzerland: DAZN, ProSieben
UK: ITV1, Sky Sports (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL)
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Fox