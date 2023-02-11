The Philadelphia Eagles will go up against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday. This clash will be played at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The Eagles were the best team in the NFL this season. They only lost three games, but two of them were when Gardner Minshew had to step in for an injured Jalen Hurts at quarterback. Their playoff games were one-sided wins over the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs also had the opportunity to be the last team standing in the AFC. They finished with a 14-3 record just like their opponents, although they had to battle a bit more in the playoffs. Kansas City barely defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in a match that had Patrick Mahomes getting injured before taking out the Cincinnati Bengals.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs: Kick-Off Time

The Philadelphia Eagles will clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2023 this Sunday, February 12. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona.

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (February 13)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (February 13)

Belgium: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 6:30 PM

Croatia: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Denmark: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Egypt: 1:30 AM (February 13)

France: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Germany: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 1:30 AM (February 13)

India: 5:00 AM (February 13)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (February 13)

Ireland: 11:30 PM

Israel: 1:30 AM (February 13)

Italy: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Kenya: 2:30 AM (February 13)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (February 13)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Morocco: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Netherlands: 0:30 AM (February 13)

New Zealand: 12:30 AM (February 13)

Nigeria: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Norway: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Philippines: 07:30 AM (February 13)

Poland: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (February 13)

Serbia: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Singapore: 7:30 AM (February 13)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (February 13)

Spain: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Sweden: 0:30 AM (February 13)

Switzerland: 0:30 AM (February 13)

UAE: 3:30 AM (February 13)

UK: 11:30 PM

United States: 6:30 PM (ET)

Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN

Australia: ESPN, Seven Network

Bangladesh: Star

Belgium: Eleven Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Rede!

Canada: Bell, TSN, CTV, DAZN, RDS

Croatia: SportKlub

Denmark: TV 2

France: beIN SPORT, La Chaîne L'Équipe

Germany: DAZN, ProSieben

Ghana: ESPN

Greece: Cosmote Sport9

India: Star

Indonesia: Mola TV

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL, Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two

Israel: METV, Sport 5

Italy: RAI (RAI 1, RAI 2, RAI Sport), DAZN

Jamaica: CSport, ESPN

Kenya: ESPN

Malaysia: Mola TV

Mexico: ESPN, Fox Sports, Televisa, TV Azteca

Netherlands: ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport, ESPN

Nigeria: ESPN

Norway: VG.tv

Philippines: TapDMV

Poland: TVP Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Sports Channel

Serbia: SportKlub

Singapore: Mola TV

South Africa: ESPN

Spain: Movistar

Sweden: TV12

Switzerland: DAZN, ProSieben

UK: ITV1, Sky Sports (Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports NFL)

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Fox