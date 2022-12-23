Christmas Day will have an intense activity in sports, and the NFL is one of the leagues that does not rest. Here we will tell you what are the juices that you can enjoy this December 25.

December 25 is a very special day: nothing less than the celebration of Christmas, a day in which families get together, spend good times with friends, rest... and enjoy the best football. So you don't miss anything from a Sunday full of NFL action, here we tell you what games will be on December 25.

Christmas day is for celebration. Families and/or friends get together and that causes commercial and sports activity in general to stop or, at least, be much less. That is why many even think that during the days that the Christmas celebration lasts (the day itself and the eve), no game of any sport is played.

Soccer or motor racing, to cite examples of sports activities with a huge number of fans, stop their competitions (with some exceptions). This is undoubtedly not the case of the NFL, which does not stop its activity and that is why on Sunday, in addition to the family reunion, you can enjoy the best football in the world.

NFL games on December 25

Green Bay Packers-Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET)

Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Rams (4:30 p.m. ET)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Arizona Cardinals (8:20 p.m. ET)

