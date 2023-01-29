The Bengals know the Chiefs are hungry for revenge after what happened last season, but the Bengals know how to play against a big favorite. Check here the scenario.

What happens if Cincinnati Bengals lose to Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship game?

The Bengals are in the AFC Championship game for the second straight season, marking the first time in franchise history that they have posted a back-to-back appearance for the conference title.

The Chiefs know how to play at home and win against any team, they were lethal during the regular season but Patrick Mahomes is not completely healthy from his ankle injury.

The Bengals will likely have trouble stopping the Chiefs' wide receivers, but the Chiefs' defensive line will be more depleted than usual playing at home.

What happens if the Bengals lose the 2023 AFC title against the Chiefs?

If the Cincinnati Bengals lose the 2023 AFC title to the Kansas City Chiefs they won't be able to play in the upcoming Super Bowl 57 in Arizona, and it will be the first time they have lost a Conference title in the 21st century.

The Chiefs lost a game against the Bengals during the regular season but that doesn't mean anything, since things work differently during the postseason when it comes to offensive and defensive strategies.

Joe Burrow was one of the best quarterbacks in the regular season, but the key to his being one of the best is Chase, his friend and top wide receiver.