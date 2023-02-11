The Chiefs face the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Read here to check out what happens if Kansas City lose to Philadelphia.

The Chiefs are in the Super Bowl for a third time in four years and they're just one step away of building a new dynasty. Kansas City had another remarkable season with a 14-3 record and, during the NFL playoffs, they eliminated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

With a second Super Bowl win, alongside his recent NFL MVP Award, Patrick Mahomes would definitely enter the conversation as one of the best quarterbacks in history. This season, he's been sensational throwing for 5250 yards and 41 touchdowns. Mahomes is only 27-years old. Just amazing.

So, the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are ready to finish another extraordinary championship run. However, they have a very tough opponent ahead. Read here to find out what happens if Kansas City lose to Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Super Bowl 2023: What happens if the Chiefs lose against the Eagles?

If the Chiefs lose to the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia would hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy for the second time in franchise history. On the other side, Kansas City would have a 1-2 record in the big game during the Patrick Mahomes' era. After hosting a record five AFC Championship games, another loss in the Super Bowl would be a huge hit in their quest to become a dynasty.

The Philadelphia Eagles have won the Super Bowl just once. That happened on February 4, 2018, when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in a spectacular game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Nick Foles was the MVP of Super Bowl LII after pulling a major upset in an unforgettable season playing as the backup of Carson Wentz. By the way, Wentz was having a tremendous year prior to a knee injury. That was the Super Bowl when head coach Doug Pederson called one of the best plays in NFL history: the Philly Special.

Now, the Philadelphia Eagles will be playing on their fourth Super Bowl. So far, they have a 1-2 record. The Eagles lost Super Bowl XV against the Raiders and Super Bowl XXXIX facing the Patriots.