The 49ers could be the big surprise of the upcoming Super Bowl, but they must defeat a big favorite at home. But the 49ers aren't underdogs like some think. Check here the scenario.

What happens if Philadelphia Eagles lose to San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game?

The San Francisco 49ers are more dangerous with Brock Purdy despite the fact that he was the 2022 Mr Irrelevant during the last NFL Draft. The Eagles have a good record at home but their defensive line may not be enough.

The 49ers have not lost a game since the regular season, they won in the Wild Card playoffs against Seattle 41-23 and in the Divisional Round against the Dallas Cowboys 19-12.

The Eagles' offensive line is good and during their divisional round game against the NY Giants they scored 38 points.

What happens if the Eagles lose the 2023 NFC title against the 49ers?

If the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the San Francisco 49ers they won't be able to play in Super Bowl 57 and that would be their fifth loss in an NFC Championship game. They lost a recent conference title game in 2008 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The San Francisco 49ers have not lost a game since October 23, 2022 against the Kansas City Chiefs, they have a winning streak of 12 perfect games including two postseason games.

This is the second consecutive season for the Eagles with Jalen Hurts in the postseason, during his first try in 2021 the Eagles lost and that was the best for Hurts during his pro career with 23/43 passes, 258 yards, 1 touchdown.