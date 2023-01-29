The Eagles have home advantage and that's very important during the playoffs, but the 49ers showed strong offensive power during their on the road games. Check here the scenario.

What happens if Philadelphia Eagles win over San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game?

The Philadelphia Eagles are very close to another Super Bowl and this time the franchise is enjoying a near perfect record after an incredible regular season with a couple winning streaks that showcased the top form of the Eagles' offensive line.

Click here to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers online free

Behind the offensive line is Jalen Hurts who has done a perfect job as a quarterback but that doesn't make him the best quarterback of the season.

The 49ers suffered during the beginning of the regular season, first they lost Trey Lance and then Jimmy Garoppolo, the last option was Mr Irrelevant 2022, Brock Purdy.

What happens if the Eagles win the 2023 NFC title against the 49ers?

If the Philadelphia Eagles win the NFC title over the San Francisco 49ers they will travel to Glendale, Arizona to play in the 2023 Super Bowl 57 that will be hosted at the State Farm Stadium, plus the Eagles will be able to call the coin toss during the Super Bowl.

The Eagles last won the Super Bowl in 2017, that's their only Super Bowl ring, but they were NFL Champions three times prior to the AFL-NFL merger.

During the 21st century the Eagles lost in a Super Bowl against the Patriots 21-24 in 2004, also the Eagles have not won an NFC Championship since 2017.