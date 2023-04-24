Time is running out for the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North squad must solve Lamar Jackson's situation, but what would happen if the quarterback doesn't sign with the team soon?

What's next for Lamar Jackson if he doesn't sign with the Ravens?

The Baltimore Ravens have a huge problem this year. The AFC North squad must solve Lamar Jackson's contract situation soon, but what would happen if they don't reach an agreement and the quarterback doesn't sign with them?

Back on March, the Ravens decided to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. Since then, he has searched for potential destinations willing to pay two first-round picks for him, but it has not been an easy task.

What will happen with Lamar Jackson if he doesn't sign with the Ravens?

Baltimore has tried to reconcile with him by signing top players , but Jackson is still looking for a new team. The team still has the opportunity to continue with the former, but what will happen if they

Lamar Jackson still doesn't know where he will play in 2023. As of today, he is part of the Baltimore Ravens under the non-exclusive franchise tag, but he still has a chance to leave this year.

This type of tag allows Jackson to negotiate with other teams. If he finds a good landing spot, the interested organization must pay two first-round picks to acquire him. Also, the Ravens could choose match the offer and keep him Baltimore.

The Ravens have prepared several options to replace Jackson if he leaves. However, it seems like the team's front office is waiting to see if any squad offers him a contract in order to take the next step.

Baltimore has until July 17th to offer Jackson a long-term contract. If Lamar doesn't sign, he will play under the tag, earning $32.4 million in 2023, which would make him the 13th-highest-paid quarterback in the league, according to Spotrac.

If this goes on,once thes. He still has somefor a, either with the