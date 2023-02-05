Aaron Rodgers will not play in the Pro Bowl even though he did not play in the playoffs and has been available for a month since the Packers did not play in the postseason. Check here why.

Aaron Rodgers will return to the NFL but it is very likely that in 2023 things will be different for him since it has been rumored for weeks that Rodgers could sign with another team during the offseason.

Most of the players accept the call to play in the Pro Bowl but there are other players who cannot play due to injuries or simply because they will play in the upcoming Super Bowl 57 as is the case of Patrick Mahomes who was named for 2023 Pro Bowl but he will play in the upcoming big game.

This year the Pro Bowl is different, the event is made up of a series of games to show the players skills and during the game contact between players is not allowed as it will be Flag Football.

Why isn't Aaron Rodgers playing in the 2023 Pro Bowl?

Aaron Rodgers did not get the necessary votes to play in the Pro Bowl, without the votes it is impossible for him to be named to play. His season was bad with the Packers and that kept him from the Pro Bowl.

Rodgers has experience playing in the Pro Bowl, the first time he played in a Pro Bowl was in 2009, he has been named 10 times to play.

Although Rodgers was named 10 times to play in the Pro Bowl, he only made it to 4 of those 10 as he was injured for the rest of the Pro Bowls.