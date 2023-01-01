The time has come for the New York Giants to take a decision on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley as they will become free agents at the end of the 2022 season. Will the team be able to sign them for the 2023 campaign?

It is clear that the New York Giants have improved a lot since Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley arrived to the Big Apple. Unfortunately, they'll became free agents once the 2022 NFL season ends, so the NFC East team will have to take a decision about the quarterback's and running back's future.

Daniel Jones is part of the new generation of quarterbacks that is very solid throwing passes and also escaping from pressure and running the ball. His plays have given the Giants tons of joys recently and now they are going to their first Playoffs since 2016.

On the other hand is Saquon Barkley, a dominant running back. It is true that injuries have not let him play as much as he would've wanted to, but he seems to be healthy nowadays to help his team succeed.

Giants want Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley to stay longer

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley will become free agents once the 2022 NFL season ends. They are a very strong tandem and the Giants want the two players to stay longer with them.

The New York Giants could put a franchise tag on one of them next year in order to retain one of the two players, but it wouldn't be a very smart move as they have plans to keep them beyond 2023, according to Ian Rapoport.

"Both of these guys are free agents. The Giants do plan to attempt to work out a deal with both of these guys," NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said to NFL Network. "Obviously the franchise tag is available. You can only tag one, so in this scenario, one would need a multi-year deal and one could have tag."

In previos years, multiple reports said that the Giants wanted to add a new quarterback as Daniel Jones was not giving them the best performances. But now, he has New York in Playoffs for the first time since 2016, proving what he's capable of.

As for Saquon, he has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three out of five seasons (the other two were the ones he was injured). He is a versatile running back who can also be a good weapon by air, an important aspect for any team.