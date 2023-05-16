Once the 2023 NFL schedules came out people were wondering about the Christmas games and the Eagles and Giants were hoping for some good news for that day.

Will the Philadelphia Eagles play a Christmas game against the NY Giants in 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles began the 2023 NFL season as the runners-up for Super Bowl LVII as they lost that big game against the Kansas City Chiefs 35-38.

On the other hand, the New York Giants hope that the 2023 season will be better than the last one since they have high expectations with their current quarterback who did a good job during 2022.

The Christmas games are one of the most anticipated football games of the year, fans take these games as a gift during December 24 and 25.

Will there be an Eagles vs Giants christmas game during 2023?

Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles will play on Christmas Day against the New York Giants on December 25 at 4:30 PM (ET) at Lincoln Financial Field. That game will be part of Week 16.

That game will be broadcast on FOX, but the good news is that it will also be available to watch online for free with Fubo with a 7-day free trial.

All Christmas Day and Christmas Eve games are listed in a full article along with the other 'special' dates games during 2023.