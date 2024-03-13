The New York Jets hope that Aaron Rodgers‘ return will propel them back to Super Bowl contention next season. The future Hall of Famer, however, might have different things on his mind right now.

Rodgers, known for being one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, has also earned a bit of a rap over the past couple of years for his unorthodox views on medicine and vaccination and his belief in some conspiracy theories.

Criticized and mocked by some and beloved and respected by others, the former Green Bay Packers star is as talented as he is polarizing. Now, he could be the next vice president of the United States of America.

Aaron Rodgers Is On RFK Jr’s Shortlist As Potential Running Mate

According to a report by Rich Cimini of ESPN, the former Super Bowl champion is one of Robertr F. Kennedy Jr.’s potential candidates to be his running mate on an independent presidential ticket:

Rodgers is joined by former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura on the short list. He’s been in constant talks with RFK Jr, although it’s unclear if he has been offered the position yet.

“Kennedy confirmed to the newspaper that Rodgers and former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura are under consideration. Rodgers has been talking with Kennedy ‘pretty continuously’ for the past month, according to Kennedy. It’s unclear if either of them has been formally offered the position, though the Times said both have ‘welcomed the overtures,'” the report added.

When Does Aaron Rodgers’ Contract Run Out?

Rodgers signed a 3 year, $112.5 million with the Jets, which includes $75 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $37.5 million. The deal runs through his age-43 season in 2025.