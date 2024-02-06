Marquez Valdes-Scantling got to play with two great quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. But in his opinion, they’re not just among the best. In his eyes, these two signal-callers are the greatest to ever do it at their position, even though Tom Brady is widely regarded as the GOAT.

“I’ve played with the two best quarterbacks to ever play this game, especially when it comes to arm talent,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously Brady has all the statistics, but I think Pat’s getting pretty close to breaking some of those.“

Brady has made a strong case to be considered the best of all times by winning seven Super Bowl rings, six of them with the New England Patriots and the last one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On top of that, he holds the NFL record in career wins (251), passing yards (89,214), and touchdown passes (649), among other impressive feats.

Valdes-Scantling never got to play with Brady but he does know what is like to catch passes from Rodgers and Mahomes, as he spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

“But when it comes to arm talent, between Aaron and Pat, they’re equal, so having those two guys being my quarterbacks for my career has been nothing but life-changing,” the Chiefs wideout added. “I’m grateful for both those guys, I’ve got great friendships with both those guys. I hope I can finish my career with Pat.”

Valdes-Scantling struggles to impress with Mahomes

It’s safe to say Valdes-Scantling will need to make an impression in Super Bowl LVIII to prove the Chiefs he can still be a reliable weapon for Mahomes moving forward.

This year, the wideout only caught 21 passes for 315 yards and just one touchdown. His stats weren’t that impressive in 2022, but his 42 catches for 687 yards and 2 touchdowns were still better than his numbers in 2023, a year in which the Chiefs’ offense looked at their worst in a long time.

Kansas City managed to overcome its offensive struggles in the postseason, with Mahomes finding a way to make the Super Bowl regardless. Valdes-Scantling did contribute with a crucial catch in crunch time in the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens, but his desire to finish his career with Mahomes may depend on if the Chiefs consider he can be helpful in more situations.