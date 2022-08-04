Before last season, Aaron Rodgers was known for being one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. But, then, his comments on vaccination and alternative medicine rubbed some people the wrong way.

Rodgers lied about his vaccination status and claimed to be immunized before having to sit out due to COVID-19. He then engaged in a media war with those who called him out and even claimed people rooted against him and his team.

Now, the often-controversial superstar is making the rounds again for not-so-common reasons. Apparently, Rodgers spent the 2020 offseason consuming Ayahuasca in South America, and he credits that experience for the best season of his career.

NFL News: Rodgers Credits Psychdelichs For Back-To-Back MVP Seasons

"I don't think it's a coincidence," Rodgers said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. "I really don't. I don't really believe in coincidences at this point. It's the universe bringing things to happen when they're supposed to happen."

"There's signs and synchronicities all around us at all times if we're awake enough to see them and to take them in and to listen to our intuition when it's speaking to us or pounding us in the head saying, 'Hey dummy, this is what you're supposed to be doing,'" the future Hall of Famer added.

Rodgers Claims It Changed His Life

The Green Bay Packers star also stated that using psychedelics helped him gain a different perspective on life. He claims it was a 'magical experience' and that he'd never be the same person again:

"For me, I didn't do that and think 'oh, I'm never playing football again,'" the QB said. "No, it gave me a deep and meaningful appreciation for life. My intention the first night going in was 'I want to feel what pure love feels like.' That was my intention. And I did. I really did. I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling a hundred different hands on my body imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life from what seemed to be my ancestors."

"It set me on my course to be able to go back in to my job and have a different perspective on things," Rodgers added. "To be way more free at work, as a leader, as a teammate, as a friend, as a lover. I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career."

Whether his Ayahuasca trip had anything to do with his MVP season or not is not for us to decide, but if Rodgers feels that's what he needs to do to stay in the league for a while longer, then so be it.