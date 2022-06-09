Before he became the star quarterback he is nowadays, Aaron Rodgers learned from one of the greatest signal-callers of all time during his first years in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

Ryan Tannehill's comments about Malik Willis and his feeling that it's not his 'job' to mentor him nor any other young quarterback sparked a lot of controversy in the NFL. While many think that a veteran player should be a role model, others agree with the Titans signal-caller.

However, to see a rookie quarterback learn from an experienced one is something usual in the league. If not, look at Aaron Rodgers, who learned from one of the all-time greats before taking the reins of the Green Bay Packers.

At 37, Rodgers has already made a strong case to make the Hall of Fame while cementing a legacy at Lambeau Field, where he plans to finish his career. Rodgers, who is now in the position to teach things to a younger quarterback like Jordan Love, has recently reflected on his years observing franchise legend Brett Favre.

Aaron Rodgers looks backs on his years learning from Packers icon Brett Favre

“I was in his hip pocket all the time,” Rodgers said, via Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. “I was standing behind him in the huddle sometimes, listening to what he was saying before the start of a period. I was sitting in meetings with him, [taking] a ton of notes. I was watching hours of film on Mondays and Tuesdays trying to give him a little advantage for the week if I saw something that might help him in a game.

“I would print out this reports every week. It had all the DB’s we were playing and the catches that were against them and the little things I saw on film. I always joked that he just toss them in the bin on the way out. But for me it was the best thing to learn to prepare for a game.”

At the end of the day, any young quarterback can use some help to make his first steps. Not all of them get the chance to learn from a legend like Rodgers did, but those who can, should make the best out of it. Not playing may be hard for Love, but in the meantime, he should seize the opportunity of training with Rodgers every day.