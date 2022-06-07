Even after he signed a three-year extension with the Packers, nobody can tell for how long Aaron Rodgers will stay in the NFL. Not even the quarterback himself dares to put a date on his retirement, but he does know something that will matter to Green Bay people.

Aaron Rodgers is ready to run things back with the Packers. This time it didn’t take long for him to make up his mind, unlike last year, when he stalled for months before ultimately deciding to stay in Green Bay.

Earlier this year, the veteran quarterback signed a lucrative extension that would keep him under contract until 2025. Even so, that doesn’t seem to guarantee that he will continue to play football until then.

Like Packers CEO Mark Murphy said a few months ago, Rodgers will probably take it year by year despite he committed to a three-year deal. Rodgers, 37, doesn’t know when he’ll hang them up, but he does know where.

Aaron Rodgers will ‘definitely’ retire as a Packer

"Yes, definitely," Rodgers said when asked whether he intended to retire with the Packers, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. However, he can’t tell when that time will actually come, as anything can change from one year to another.

"If you say I'm for sure playing two more, three years and then you have a magical season that ends with a championship and think that that might be the best way to ride off, I don't want to commit to something,” Rodgers said. “You say, I'm only playing one more year and you have a bitter taste in your mouth and still got the drive and the passion to play one or two more years, I just don't want to get pigeonholed into it.

"So I'm focused on this season. I'm never gonna drag it out in the offseason. The conversations I've had with Brian [Gutekunst] have been very honest and direct, and that's not going to change, and we'll sit down after the season, hopefully after a championship and figure out what the next step is."

Rodgers won’t say for how long he plans to continue playing in the NFL, but unlike last year, now he seems convinced that when he retires, he will have only played for the Packers – which is what everyone in Green Bay hopes for.