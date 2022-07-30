The loss of wide receiver Davante Adams was a major blow to the Green Bay Packers' punching power. In that regard, Aaron Rodgers noted what's in store for the team next season.

It's no secret that the preferred destination for Aaron Rodgers' venomous deliveries to lead the Green Bay Packers to the top of the NFL was the hands of Davante Adams. That's the size of the impact the wide receiver's departure has left.

Adams left the Packers after 11 seasons to emigrate to the Las Vegas Raiders. Beyond the sporting issue, the move makes sense because of the economic remuneration that awaits the California native: 141.2 million for 5 years of contract.

The zenith of Davante Adams' tenure with Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers came in the 2020 NFL season when he became the leader in receiving touchdowns. Simply put, in the previous season, Adams recorded 123 receptions that translated into 1553 yards and 11 touchdowns. A clear sign of what he can bring when empowered by an elite quarterback like the Packers' No. 12.

Life for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers without Davante Adams

While the damage is to the entire team, the one who will suffer the most from Davante Adams' absence is Aaron Rodgers. Given this scenario, it was only natural to know his feelings about what awaits the Green Bay offense without their star wide receiver for years. Fortunately for the fans, his words are encouraging.

“I like the guys that we got. Obviously not having Davante, who took the lion’s share of the targets last year and had an incredible season, there’s gonna be the same amount of balls and yards and touchdowns to go around. So now it’s a matter of who’s going to be in those situations to make those plays.”, stated Rodgers in a chat with Training Camp: Back Together Saturday.

On who among his Packers teammates might take the baton from the new Las Vegas Raiders player, Aaron Rodgers didn't hesitate to give a first and last name to the new owner of the responsibility of catching his throws: Allen Lazard.

"Obviously, Allen Lazard is going to step into the No. 1 role, and I think it’s going to be a very seamless transition for him as a primary blocker and kind of a niche guy for us, to get an opportunity to get more throws, be No. 1 in the progression more often.”, said Green Bay 38-year-old quarterback.