Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers put an end to all speculation by agreeing to the most lucrative deal in recent NFL history. Check out all the details here.

Well, the drama is over—at least for now. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers agree to continue their troubled relationship for the next four years at least, as the reigning NFL MVP won't go anywhere.

Rodgers was reportedly on the fence about retiring or forcing a trade away from Lambeau Field. He was expected to follow Peyton Manning and Tom Brady and pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

Then again, some reports claim that Rodgers only wanted to get a massive bump in his salary and become the highest-paid player in the league. If that's the case, then the Packers didn't hesitate to grant his wish.

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers Wanted To Be The Highest-Paid Player In The League

“From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin," ESPN's Diana Russini said on the Rich Eisen Show. "So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”

Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Agree To Massive Deal

"The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come," NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Packers' season came to a disappointing end and Rodgers was on the wrong side of multiple takes over his thoughts on vaccination. But there's no denying that he's one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and they'll be Super Bowl contenders for as long as he's there.