Aaron Rodgers’ retirement decision takes a key turn for Steelers in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers are eagerly awaiting Aaron Rodgers’ decision about his future, as speculation continues over whether the veteran quarterback will return for the 2026 season.

According to Adam Schefter, the path is becoming clearer. “Let’s preface it by saying that it’s Aaron Rodgers, so there are never any absolutes and things could change like that, but, the belief around the league is that the feeling is he’s supposed to give an answer by mid March. Many people thought that there was no chance he’d be back. It certainly sounds like it’s in absolute consideration and it sounds like he’s more likely than not to be back today.”

Aaron Rodgers could once again pursue a Super Bowl in Pittsburgh but now under new conditions. Mike Tomlin decided to leave, and the new head coach is a very familiar face like Mike McCarthy.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring?

No. Aaron Rodgers has not yet confirmed his retirement and is still weighing his decision about playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. There is also the option of joining another team since he will be a free agent.

Will Aaron Rodgers return in 2026?

Everything seems to indicate that Aaron Rodgers will return for the 2026 season, with the Steelers having an edge to re-sign him according to what Schefter mentions. “I think the feeling is that he could be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

