Steelers could pick surprising player in the 2026 NFL Draft pending Aaron Rodgers’ retirement decision

Mike McCarthy needs to make a statement in the 2026 Draft to clearly define the direction his project with the Pittsburgh Steelers will take. After Mike Tomlin’s departure, the roster needs many adjustments in several positions.

Of course, the most important position is quarterback, but in that area the Steelers seem to be covered with the possible return of Aaron Rodgers and Will Howard entering his second year. A high draft pick should not be used on a QB.

Although a logical option would be to look for a wide receiver, the reality is that the defense has many holes. For that reason, a surprising name has emerged as an alternative with the No. 21 overall pick.

Who will Steelers pick in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Caleb Downs is beginning to emerge as a candidate to be selected by the Steelers in the first round. Ray Fittipaldo notes that if the safety falls on the draft board, Omar Khan and Mike McCarthy could even consider a trade. “Caleb Downs is one of the top players in this Draft. If he were to slide, I would be fine with the Steelers trying to take a stab at that.”

Will Steelers draft a QB in 2026?

If Aaron Rodgers returns in 2026, everything points to the Steelers not drafting a quarterback. In addition to the veteran, Mike McCarthy has publicly expressed total confidence in developing Will Howard.

In any case, the 2027 class is the truly attractive one at the quarterback position. The Steelers could see what they have in Howard this season, and if they are not convinced, consider selecting a quarterback the following year.