NFL insider suggests who the Steelers should choose as QB between Aaron Rodgers and Malik Willis in 2026

The Steelers must make a very important decision at the quarterback position: wait for Aaron Rodgers to return or go into free agency for another player. According to Colin Cowherd, a better option over the veteran is Malik Willis.

“I would go get Malik Willis. Mike McCarthy has a connection to Green Bay. He’s going to have intel. Also, the Steelers need to get younger and more athletic. Malik Willis, there are people in the building and people out of the building that are saying that he’s better than Jordan Love. I don’t think so, but he’s electric. He played very well in Green Bay. McCarthy has a history of getting the best out of quarterbacks despite the criticism he gets. He’s got that connection.”

Willis has shined as Jordan Love’s backup with the Packers and could be a very interesting option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He might not come at such a high cost and could offer greater durability when thinking about a long-term project.

Steelers starting QB for 2026

Cowherd notes that although Rodgers and McCarthy worked together for several years in Green Bay, the chemistry is no longer the same. He even mentions that the quarterback has issues with a member of the Steelers’ staff, which is why he does not believe it is the best alternative.

“Let’s face it. With Aaron Rodgers he did the best job possible, but, do you really think Aaron and Mike McCarthy? McCarthy went and hired a new staff. One of them doesn’t really see eye to eye with Aaron. It doesn’t feel like an ideal fit. I think Malik Willis works for me.”

A third path could be to hand the reins to Will Howard. If the second-year player succeeds, the Steelers could have a franchise quarterback. If the gamble fails, the 2027 draft has a very deep class at the QB position.

