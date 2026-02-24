Steelers GM guarantees an important thing about Aaron Rodgers’ decision in 2026

It is a crucial moment for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Amid Aaron Rodgers’ retirement rumors, general manager Omar Khan has provided a key update, offering an important guarantee regarding the situation.

The Steelers are still waiting on Rodgers’ decision — whether he will remain with the team, sign elsewhere, or retire. However, while the uncertainty continues, Khan made it clear that this process will not drag on until the last minute.

“I don’t see this going like it did last year,” Khan said when asked about a potential deadline decision regarding Rodgers, per Brooke Pryor. His comments suggest the organization wants clarity early enough to build the roster accordingly and avoid scrambling late in the offseason.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire?

Aaron Rodgers is widely regarded as a future Hall of Famer, and many believe he has already accomplished enough to walk away from the game. Still, the veteran quarterback reportedly remains motivated by the possibility of winning another Super Bowl to further strengthen his legacy.

According to recent speculation, Rodgers appears more likely to play in 2026 than to retire. However, it remains uncertain whether he will be wearing black and gold next season or a different uniform.

The Steelers have made their intentions clear: they would welcome Rodgers back. Ultimately, though, the quarterback is expected to carefully evaluate his options and determine whether Pittsburgh offers the best opportunity — or if another contender presents a more appealing path.

