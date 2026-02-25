The possibility of Aaron Rodgers returning in 2026 with the Pittsburgh Steelers is beginning to generate real momentum as the veteran quarterback weighs his future.

According to Ian Rapoport, Rodgers’ decision-making timeline and priorities remain consistent with what he showed last offseason. “It certainly makes sense. Where Aaron Rodgers was last year, which was first of all taking his decision obviously deep into the spring and into the summer, he wanted to make sure that if he landed somewhere, it was with a team that would potentially have the opportunity to be good and make the playoffs. That is where he still stands.”

For the Steelers, Rodgers’ return would represent a win-now move designed to maximize a roster built to contend immediately. His experience, leadership, and ability to elevate an offense could complement a strong defense and provide the franchise with the kind of late-game poise needed to fight for a championship. While nothing is finalized, the idea of Aaron Rodgers in black and gold remains one of the most intriguing storylines heading into the 2026 season.

Aaron Rodgers has to choose between Steelers and retirement

Aaron Rodgers faces one of the most defining decisions of his career as the 2026 season approaches: return for another run or walk away from the game. After a year of weighing his future deep into the offseason, the veteran quarterback is once again evaluating whether the physical demands and long NFL calendar align with his personal priorities and long-term health.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have emerged as the clearest path if Rodgers decides to continue playing, and Ian Rapoport suggests the environment may now be even more appealing.

“I mean, knowing Mike McCarthy, I’m not saying it’s a given that he’s back, but the fact that Mike McCarthy is now the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fact that he and Aaron Rodgers had for a long time a really good relationship, that definitely increases the possibility that he’s back. It just doesn’t seem like there’s as much to consider now if you’re Aaron Rodgers as there was last year. He liked the locker room and liked the organization. Good players, chance to win, likes the coach and certainly knows the offense as well as anything. Positivity seems pretty high.”

If Rodgers believes one more championship push is realistic, reuniting with Mike McCarthy could provide the stability and trust he values at this stage of his career. Otherwise, retirement remains a very real possibility for the four-time MVP, who has little left to prove and could choose to step away rather than endure another grueling season.