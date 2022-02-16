Once again, legendary running back Adrian Peterson is all over the news but not for the best reasons. The Minnesota Vikings standout has been tied to yet another domestic violence incident.

According to reports, Peterson and his wife Ashley Brown got into a heated argument on a plane set to take off from Los Angeles International Airport. He tried to grab his wife and accidentally cut his finger, thus forcing police officers to take him into custody.

The former NFL All-Pro claimed that it's all being blown out of proportion and that he didn't do anything. Even so, given local laws, that slight cut was enough to be considered domestic violence.

Adrian Peterson Says He Didn't Do Anything

“I was literally mind-blown that they took me to jail,” Peterson told Mark Berman of Fox 26. “They were like, ‘I’m sorry, Mr. Peterson, but because she had a scratch on her finger, (in) the state of California, we have to take you in.’ I sit there and watch the plane pull back and take off and I’m just like, ‘Wow! I cannot believe this is happening right now. I’m going to jail, and I literally didn’t do anything.’

“It’s blown out of proportion. Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it," the former Vikings star added. "I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn’t press any charges. The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines: Domestic violence. You’d think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that.”

Adrian Peterson's Wife Ashley Brown Clears The Air On Domestic Violence Incident

Peterson's wife Ashley Brown had to take to Instagram to share her side of the story, stating that it was nothing but a private matter and an argument that got blown out of proportion. She also encouraged people to respect their privacy:

“On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument,” Brown wrote. “Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children.”

Hopefully, this was indeed blown out of proportion and that's it, as there's no way domestic violence should be tolerated.