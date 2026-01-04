AFC North final standings and NFL playoff bracket updated after Steelers-Ravens in 2025 Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured a thrilling 26-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 of the NFL regular season, a result that finalized the AFC North standings and updated the playoff bracket. The game remained in doubt until the very end, with both teams exchanging momentum throughout the contest.

With the win, the Steelers were crowned AFC North champions, earning a playoff spot to host the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. The title marked their first division championship since 2020, ending a multi-year wait to reclaim the top spot in the North.

For the Ravens, the loss officially eliminated them from postseason contention, finishing with an 8-9 record. Their only path to the playoffs was winning the division, as they could no longer catch the Texans, Chargers, or Bills in the wild-card race.

The Steelers finished as champions with a 10-7 record, while the Ravens ended at 8-9, capping a disappointing season for Baltimore after entering the year as playoff contenders. The NFL AFC playoff picture was now set, with matchups featuring the Chargers vs Patriots, Bills vs Jaguars, and Houston Texans vs Steelers.

Playoff bracket.

AFC North standings

Pittsburgh Steelers – 10-7 (Champions)

Baltimore Ravens – 8-9

Cincinnati Bengals – 6-11

Cleveland Browns – 5-12

How the game was decided

The Ravens had a chance to take the lead on their final possession, highlighted by a deep 64-yard connection from Lamar Jackson to Zay Flowers that set up a potential touchdown. With no timeouts remaining, the Ravens appeared poised to stun the Steelers in the closing seconds.

However, a clutch performance from Aaron Rodgers in the final minutes turned the tide. Rodgers engineered a critical drive, culminating in a 26-yard deep pass to Calvin Austin that was converted into a touchdown with just one minute remaining.

The tension of the game escalated even further after the Steelers’ touchdown when Chris Boswell missed the extra point. The Ravens quickly closed the gap with only 55 seconds remaining, and Tyler Loop lined up a 44-yard field goal for the win, but the kick went wide, sealing a dramatic finish.

