The Pittsburgh Steelers had the opportunity to win the AFC North last week in Cleveland, but they squandered it. That unexpected 13-6 road loss has complicated things for Aaron Rodgers.

Now, with his possible retirement looming, the veteran quarterback will have to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in another chapter of one of the great rivalries in the NFL.

Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan were tasked with building a roster capable of competing for the Super Bowl. That included the highest-paid defense in the league, but everything could end in a tremendous failure.

What happens if Steelers lose today against Ravens?

If the Steelers lose today against the Ravens, they will be officially eliminated with no chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs. In this scenario, the Baltimore Ravens would be AFC North champions, and Pittsburgh would be out. No remaining options in the division or the wild card race.

What happens if Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens in Week 18?

If the Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens, they will be crowned AFC North champions. That would give them a spot in the playoffs to face the Houston Texans at home in the Wild Card round.

Are the Steelers eliminated from playoffs if they lose today against Ravens?

Yes. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be eliminated from the playoffs if they lose today against the Ravens. A 9-8 record would be insufficient to win the division because Baltimore would hold the tiebreaker, and the No. 7 spot in the AFC would also be out of reach.