AC Milan vs Inter Milan LIVE: Game is underway! (0-0) 2025-26 Serie A Matchday 28

AC Milan face Inter Milan in Matchday 28 of the 2025-26 Serie A in a clash that carries major implications in the title race and renews one of Italy’s fiercest rivalries. AC Milan host the derby knowing they trail the league leaders by 10 points, while Inter Milan arrive at San Siro sitting at the top of the standings with 67 points. Game is underway!

Inter Milan remain the sole leaders of Serie A, but pressure has been mounting on the club in recent weeks. Inter were recently eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Bodo/Glimt, a result that frustrated supporters and increased the scrutiny around Cristian Chivu after losing the last derby. Because of that setback, Inter see this match as a crucial opportunity to reaffirm their dominance in the league.

AC Milan, meanwhile, enter the derby with renewed confidence after securing a 2-0 victory in their most recent Serie A match against Cremonese. Milan view this encounter as a must-win moment if they want to reduce the gap in the title race. With pride, momentum, and the standings on the line, the Milan derby promises another intense battle between two historic clubs.