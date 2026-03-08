AC Milan vs Inter Milan LIVE: Game is underway! (0-0) 2025-26 Serie A Matchday 28

Trending topics:
AC Milan face Inter Milan in the 2025-26 Serie A Matchday 28. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates from this highly anticipated clash in Italian soccer. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

By Emilio Abad

© Gabriele Maltinti / Marco Luzzani /Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan and Nicolo Barela of Inter Milan.

AC Milan face Inter Milan in Matchday 28 of the 2025-26 Serie A in a clash that carries major implications in the title race and renews one of Italy’s fiercest rivalries. AC Milan host the derby knowing they trail the league leaders by 10 points, while Inter Milan arrive at San Siro sitting at the top of the standings with 67 points. Game is underway!

[Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live in the USA on Fubo]

Inter Milan remain the sole leaders of Serie A, but pressure has been mounting on the club in recent weeks. Inter were recently eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Bodo/Glimt, a result that frustrated supporters and increased the scrutiny around Cristian Chivu after losing the last derby. Because of that setback, Inter see this match as a crucial opportunity to reaffirm their dominance in the league.

AC Milan, meanwhile, enter the derby with renewed confidence after securing a 2-0 victory in their most recent Serie A match against Cremonese. Milan view this encounter as a must-win moment if they want to reduce the gap in the title race. With pride, momentum, and the standings on the line, the Milan derby promises another intense battle between two historic clubs.

21' - Free kick chance wasted (0-0)

From a free kick awarded after Pervis Estupinan fouls Barella, Dimarco tries a set-piece routine. Barella lays the ball off, but Dimarco’s shot flies high over the goal.

19' - Play resumes – Tomori stays on (0-0)

The match has restarted after the stoppage, with Tomori remaining on the field and ready to continue for AC Milan.

15' - Game stopped – Tomori down (0-0)

Play is paused due to an apparent injury to AC Milan’s Tomori. Medical staff are on the field assessing the situation before the match can resume.

13' - Inter Milan dominate possession (0-0)

The difference in ball control is clear, with Inter Milan dictating the tempo. AC Milan struggle to maintain accuracy when they recover the ball, largely due to Inter’s high-pressure approach. Possession stands at 37.2% for AC Milan and 62.8% for Inter Milan.

8' - Inter Milan regain control (0-0)

After Sommer’s mistake, Inter Milan seem to have reacted, taking full control of possession. They look to exploit spaces and create danger, with Barella acting as the midfield engine, linking up effectively with Zielinski.

3' - Inter Milan survive a scare! (0-0)

Tremendous error from Sommer on a goal kick! He tries to play out short, but Leao anticipates, feeds Modric, whose shot drifts just wide of the target. AC Milan come close to taking the lead.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

AC Milan and Inter Milan kick off the derby at San Siro, with both teams looking to take control early and set the tone for this high-stakes clash.

Teams on the field

Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are now on the pitch for the national anthems and the customary pre-match greetings.

Referee for today’s derby

Today's referee for the Milan derby will be Daniele Doveri of Roma. He is 48 years old and will officiate his 14th match of the season, having already handled games in both Serie A and Serie B.

Historical record between AC Milan and Inter Milan

The current head-to-head stands at 85 wins for Inter, 75 wins for AC Milan, and 69 draws. After Inter’s dominance from the second half of 2022-23 through the entire 2023-24 season, when they recorded six consecutive wins, the tide shifted last season as AC Milan won three matches and drew two.

AC Milan starting XI

AC Milan start with Mike Maignan; Fikayo Tomori, Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic; Alexis Saelemaekers, Youssouf Fofana, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupinan; Rafael Leao, Christian Pulisic.

Inter Milan confirmed lineup

Inter Milan start with Yann Sommer; Yann Bisseck, Akanji, Alessandro Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Piotr Zielinski, Federico Dimarco; Bonny, Pio Esposito.

Start time and how to watch

AC Milan vs Inter Milan will get underway at 3:45 PM ET (PT: 12:45 PM)

Watch this Serie A match between AC Milan and Inter Milan live in the USA on Fubo, Paramount+, DAZN, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

AC Milan and Inter Milan clash in 2025-26 Serie A Matchday 28

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today’s Serie A showdown!

AC Milan face Inter Milan at San Siro in one of the most intense rivalries in Italian soccer, with crucial points in the title race on the line. Inter Milan arrive as the league leaders, while AC Milan look to take advantage of home-field advantage and cut the gap in the standings.

Stay with us for key updates, match facts, and minute-by-minute action as AC Milan and Inter Milan battle in this highly anticipated Serie A clash.

