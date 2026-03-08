Trending topics:
MLB

NY Mets’ Freddy Peralta makes something clear after Spring Training outing vs Yankees

Freddy Peralta is one of the new faces of the New York Mets and already saw action on the field in the game against the New York Yankees.

By Matías Persuh

Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets.
Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets.

Undoubtedly, the New York Mets have been one of the teams that strengthened the most heading into the upcoming MLB season, with Freddy Peralta being one of the new faces in Queens. The former Brewers player saw action against the Yankees and shared his thoughts on the experience.

Spring Training presents a great opportunity for teams to start seeing action on the field, and Carlos Mendoza’s squad doesn’t want to waste this chance—especially against a classic rival like the Bronx team.

In the midst of the game, the pitcher spoke with the press and expressed his excitement about his first outings with his new teammates: “I feel really good. I think everything was working in the right way.”

Peralta joins a handful of new additions who came to the Mets this offseason, including, among others, Bo Bichette. This team was definitely built for big things this season.

Peralta looks to be a key player

Freddy Peralta has quickly earned the trust of manager Carlos Mendoza, who recently confirmed the right-hander as the Mets’ Opening Day starter for 2026. Peralta is coming off a career-best 2025 season with the Brewers, where he led the National League with 17 wins, posted a sharp 2.70 ERA, and racked up 204 strikeouts over 176.2 innings.

NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza receives concerning injury update on Robert Stock

see also

NY Mets manager Carlos Mendoza receives concerning injury update on Robert Stock

By skipping the World Baseball Classic to focus on spring training, Peralta has solidified his role at the front of the rotation and is already in early talks for a long-term contract extension in New York.

Freddy Peralta
Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets.

In New York, they aim to be contenders

Both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are entering the 2026 season as top-tier contenders, consistently ranked among the betting favorites to reach the World Series.

The Yankees boast the shortest odds in the American League, leaning on the experience of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton alongside the key re-signing of Cody Bellinger.

Meanwhile, the Mets have undergone a massive offseason makeover under David Stearns, trading for stars like Luis Robert Jr. and Freddy Peralta to anchor a revamped roster.

Better Collective Logo