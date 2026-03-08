NY Rangers trade rumors: Vincent Trocheck breaks silence with message about final decision by Chris Drury

Vincent Trocheck finally spoke after the NHL trade deadline passed and he remained with the New York Rangers. The veteran had been at the center of multiple rumors in the last few days, with several teams reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring him.

Interest from contenders such as the Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild, and Boston Bruins fueled speculation that a deal could happen. However, the Rangers ultimately decided to keep Trocheck after the offers on the table did not meet the expectations of general manager Chris Drury.

When asked about the moment he realized he would still be with the team, Trocheck admitted the entire process had been emotionally exhausting. “I don’t know. I was just happy for it all to be over with. It’s a stressful waiting game whenever you’re in talks like that. So, for me, it was just a rollercoaster of emotions. Now that it’s done with, for now, it’s nice.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Vincent Trocheck say after trade rumors ended?

Although Vincent Trocheck had a conversation with Chris Drury about the situation, the Rangers’ general manager did not provide many details about what exactly happened during the negotiations. The organization simply decided to move forward without making a deal and the player said he wasn’t interested in sharing details of what happened behind closed doors with Drury.

That lack of clarity is not unusual during trade deadline situations, especially when multiple teams are involved in discussions. What matters now is that Trocheck remains part of the Rangers roster, at least for the time being.

Advertisement

With the deadline behind them and no move completed, the focus now shifts toward the remainder of the season. For Trocheck and the Rangers, the mindset is simple: move forward, concentrate on hockey, and close the year as strongly as possible.

Advertisement