Travis Kelce is reportedly close to key decision between Chiefs and retirement amid NY Giants rumors

Travis Kelce appears to be close to making a final decision about his future in the NFL. According to a report from Dianna Russini, the tight end would return for the 2026 season and the Kansas City Chiefs could have the advantage to sign him.

“Based on conversations with several teams, TE Travis Kelce appears motivated to return to play a 14th season. The Chiefs remain very much in the mix to re-sign the three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro.”

Although the logical scenario would be for Kelce to return in pursuit of one last Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, the striking part of this report is that it doesn’t completely shut the door on other interested teams.

NY Giants rumors about Travis Kelce

Russini’s report merely indicates that Kansas City will be in the mix, creating plenty of uncertainty about whether another team could jump in for the tight end. We also can’t forget that, a few weeks ago, there was a rumor suggesting that Travis Kelce could leave the Chiefs to join the New York Giants in 2026.

Chiefs could lose Travis Kelce to NY Giants

Although it seems like a very complicated option, there are reasons to think Travis Kelce could choose New York. Undoubtedly, the main one would be his personal life in the city alongside Taylor Swift, to whom he is engaged and reportedly close to getting married.

