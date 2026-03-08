NY Yankees’ Anthony Volpe drops honest injury update ahead of 2026 MLB season

Anthony Volpe has work to do before he can return to the New York Yankees‘ lineup. Still, the 24-year-old shortstop is determined to make an immediate impact whenever that occurs throughout the 2026 MLB season.

Volpe is working his way back into the team. The hometown kid underwent surgery on his left shoulder to repair a torn labrum after the 2025 MLB campaign. He has yet to appear in a spring training game for the Yankees, and his return date in the regular season remains unclear. One thing is clear, though: Volpe will be ready whenever Aaron Boone calls his number.

As the Bronx Bombers brace for an intense period in spring training, Volpe dropped a blunt confession about where he stands regarding his shoulder. With his comment, Volpe sent a confident message to the rest of the team.

“I feel like I’ve been able to handle everything thrown at me so far,” Volpe admitted, per New York Post. “I definitely feel like [my shoulder is] healthy. I think I’m just progressing. The way I can tell it’s responding to the treatments. Every day is better, even if it’s a very small amount. I feel better every day.”

Volpe’s numbers in 2025

Appearing in 153 games for the NY Yankees in 2025, Volpe put up strong numbers before going down with the injury on his left shoulder. As his season came to a close, Volpe recorded 114 hits for 65 runs, 19 home runs, and 72 runs batted in (RBI). Moreover, he made use of his speed to steal 18 bases. Volpe registered a .212 batting average, .272 OBP, .391 SLG, and .663 OPS.

According to Baseball Reference, Volpe is projected for 67 runs, 120 hits, 16 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases in the 2026 campaign. Moreover, Volpe is expected to improve his numbers with a .233 batting average, .295 OBP, .392 SLG, and .687 OPS. Only time will tell if he will indeed meet—or surpass—his projections. How he returns from shoulder surgery could be the decisive factor.