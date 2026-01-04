The Baltimore Ravens began the 2025 season as Super Bowl favorites, but very early in the schedule the outlook turned uphill with a 1–5 record. At that point, the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to have total control of the AFC North.

However, when Lamar Jackson finally recovered from a hamstring injury and the Steelers showed signs of weakness, the Ravens regained the division lead thanks to five consecutive wins.

The problem was that after that strong run, they lost three of their next four games. The positive side is that they responded in a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers on the road and without Jackson. That, along with an unexpected Steelers loss in Cleveland, opened the door to the playoffs for them.

What happens if Ravens lose today vs Steelers?

If the Ravens lose today to the Steelers, they will be officially eliminated with an 8-9 record. In this scenario, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be AFC North champions, and John Harbaugh’s future as head coach could be in jeopardy.

What happens if Ravens beat Steelers today?

If the Ravens beat the Steelers today, then they would win the AFC North and clinch the No. 4 seed. That would give them a home game in the wild card round, where they would host the Houston Texans. Pittsburgh would be eliminated in this scenario.

Are the Ravens out of the playoffs if they lose to Steelers?

Yes. The Ravens would be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is important to mention that their only path to the postseason is by winning the division, since they can no longer catch the Texans, Chargers, or Bills in the wild card race.