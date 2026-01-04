The Baltimore Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the 2025 regular season. After the impressive road victory against the Green Bay Packers, John Harbaugh will get Lamar Jackson back as his starting quarterback.

Even though Tyler Huntley did a very good job, Harbaugh will put the team’s future, and probably his own job, at risk by trusting his star QB. A key factor is that in recent weeks, Derrick Henry has been sensational.

This year felt like Super Bowl or bust for the Ravens after the painful elimination last season against the Buffalo Bills. Now, unexpectedly, they could pay a high price for their inconsistency.

Are the Ravens out of the NFL playoffs if they lose to Steelers?

Yes. The Baltimore Ravens would be out of the playoffs if they lose to the Steelers. Pittsburgh would win the AFC North title, eliminating a historic division rival in the process.

What happens if the Ravens beat the Steelers in Week 18?

The Ravens would win the AFC North if they defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. Additionally, it is already known that in this scenario their opponent in the Wild Card round would be the Houston Texans at home. A huge reward as division champions.

