Trending topics:
NFL

Are the Ravens eliminated from NFL playoffs with loss to Steelers?

The Ravens visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in a blockbuster game in NFL Week 18. A loss could have very serious consequences for John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
John Harbaugh head coach of the Baltimore Ravens
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesJohn Harbaugh head coach of the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the 2025 regular season. After the impressive road victory against the Green Bay Packers, John Harbaugh will get Lamar Jackson back as his starting quarterback.

Even though Tyler Huntley did a very good job, Harbaugh will put the team’s future, and probably his own job, at risk by trusting his star QB. A key factor is that in recent weeks, Derrick Henry has been sensational.

This year felt like Super Bowl or bust for the Ravens after the painful elimination last season against the Buffalo Bills. Now, unexpectedly, they could pay a high price for their inconsistency.

Advertisement

Are the Ravens out of the NFL playoffs if they lose to Steelers?

Yes. The Baltimore Ravens would be out of the playoffs if they lose to the Steelers. Pittsburgh would win the AFC North title, eliminating a historic division rival in the process.

What happens if the Ravens beat the Steelers in Week 18?

The Ravens would win the AFC North if they defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. Additionally, it is already known that in this scenario their opponent in the Wild Card round would be the Houston Texans at home. A huge reward as division champions.

Advertisement
Is Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens against Steelers in NFL Week 18 of 2025 season?

see also

Is Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens against Steelers in NFL Week 18 of 2025 season?

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
What happens if Ravens lose or win today vs Steelers in Week 18?
NFL

What happens if Ravens lose or win today vs Steelers in Week 18?

What happens if Steelers lose or win vs Ravens?
NFL

What happens if Steelers lose or win vs Ravens?

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

NFC playoff bracket and final standings updated after 2025 Week 18
NFL

NFC playoff bracket and final standings updated after 2025 Week 18

Better Collective Logo