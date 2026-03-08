Benfica vs Porto LIVE: First half underway in 2025-26 Primeira Liga Matchday 25!

Kickoff has just commenced in a high-stakes edition of ‘O Clássico.’ Portuguese giants Benfica and FC Porto square off in a pivotal clash that could dictate the trajectory of the Primeira Liga title race. For Benfica, a victory is essential to keep their championship hopes alive, as they look to capitalize on home-field advantage at the Estadio da Luz.

The league’s premier stars are out in full force, each side desperate for an early breakthrough that could tilt the scales in the hunt for the domestic crown. The pressure is firmly on the hosts; Porto currently hold a commanding seven-point lead over Benfica, and a loss tonight for the ‘Águias’ could effectively hand the trophy to the Dragons.

Stay tuned as Bolavip US bring you every goal, tactical shift, and controversial moment through our minute-by-minute liveblog, with the first half currently underway in Lisbon. You can also find where to watch the game in the US here.