Benfica vs Porto LIVE: First half underway in 2025-26 Primeira Liga Matchday 25!

Benfica host FC Porto today in the first half at the Estadio da Luz with massive title race implications on the line. Don't miss a moment of this game from Lisbon in our liveblog.

By Santiago Tovar

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica and Gabriel Veiga from Porto.
© Valerio Pennicino and Alex Grimm & Getty ImagesGianluca Prestianni of Benfica and Gabriel Veiga from Porto.

Kickoff has just commenced in a high-stakes edition of ‘O Clássico.’ Portuguese giants Benfica and FC Porto square off in a pivotal clash that could dictate the trajectory of the Primeira Liga title race. For Benfica, a victory is essential to keep their championship hopes alive, as they look to capitalize on home-field advantage at the Estadio da Luz.

The league’s premier stars are out in full force, each side desperate for an early breakthrough that could tilt the scales in the hunt for the domestic crown. The pressure is firmly on the hosts; Porto currently hold a commanding seven-point lead over Benfica, and a loss tonight for the ‘Águias’ could effectively hand the trophy to the Dragons.

Stay tuned as Bolavip US bring you every goal, tactical shift, and controversial moment through our minute-by-minute liveblog, with the first half currently underway in Lisbon. You can also find where to watch the game in the US here.

6' - Matchup restarts

The players are playing on the field, as the referee restarted the game.

2' - The game stops

Due to the smoke in the field, referee Pinheiro stopped the game.

0' - Game is underway!

The matchup between Benfica and Porto starts in Estadio Da Luz with Porto moving the ball.

Absent players for today's matchup

Despite both teams haven't lost crucial players for this matchup, there are some players that definitely will be missed as substitutions.

Benfica's injury report: Aursnes F., Bruma, Felix N., Veloso J.

Porto's injury report: de Jong L., Samu, Perez N.

Estadio Da Luz is ready for the matchup

Both teams are warming up on the field for the upcoming matchup, while supporters steadily fill the stands at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, one of the historic venues of the 2004 UEFA European Championship. It was here that Portugal famously fell to Greece in a memorable final, culminating in an unforgettable chapter in football history.

Officials for Benfica vs Porto

The officials for this crucial game between Porto and Benfica are also confirmed: 

Referee: Joao Pinheiro

Assistant referees: Bruno Jesus y Luciano Maia

Fourth referee: Helder Carvalho 

VAR: Luis Ferreira

AVAR: Valdemar Maia

Porto and Benfica are already on the stadium

With both teams already in Estadio Da Luz for this crucial matchup, there is just a matter of time to watch the development of this game between Benfica and Porto.

Confirmed lineups for today's matchup

Benfica and Porto already posted their lineups for this crucial game in Lisbon:

Benfica's starting XI: Trubin A. (G); Dedic A., Araujo T., Otamendi N. (C), Dahl S.; Rios R., Barrenechea E., Prestianni G., Rafa Silva; Schjelderup A., Pavlidis V.

Porto's starting XI: Costa D. (G)(C); Costa A., Bednarek J., Kiwior J., Fernandes M.; Froholdt V., Varela A., Veiga G.; Pepe, Gul D., Pietuszewski O.

Welcome to this liveblog between Benfica and Porto

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today’s Primeira Liga's matchup! Benfica face Porto at Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon as Gianluca Prestianni and company look to secure a victory win.

Stay with us for key information, match insights, and minute-by-minute updates as Benfica and Porto battle it out in Lisbon.

