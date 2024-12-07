Trending topics:
MLS

Where to watch LA Galaxy vs New York RB live in the USA: 2024 MLS final

LA Galaxy play against New York RB for the 2024 MLS final. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Riqui Puig 10 of the LA Galaxy congratulates Gabriel Pec
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireRiqui Puig 10 of the LA Galaxy congratulates Gabriel Pec

By Leonardo Herrera

LA Galaxy face off against New York RB for the 2024 MLS final. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this final game, such as when, where, and how to catch this must-watch showdown live across the USA.

[Watch LA Galaxy vs New York RB live in the USA on Fubo]

The stage is set for the grand finale as the Los Angeles Galaxy take on the New York Red Bulls in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the tournament. After a lackluster 2023, the Galaxy have roared back to prominence in 2024, reaffirming their status as one of the MLS’s elite teams with dominant performances en route to the final.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls have defied expectations, transforming from underdogs after an unremarkable regular season into a playoff powerhouse. Now, they aim to cap their remarkable run by taking down the formidable Galaxy and claiming the title.

Advertisement

When will the LA Galaxy vs New York RB match be played?

LA Galaxy take on New York RB this Saturday, December 7, in the 2024 MLS final, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Lewis Morgan of Red Bulls – IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Lewis Morgan of Red Bulls – IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

LA Galaxy vs New York RB: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Inter Miami&#039;s plans to reunite Lionel Messi and Neymar in MLS, clarified by president Jorge Mas

see also

Inter Miami's plans to reunite Lionel Messi and Neymar in MLS, clarified by president Jorge Mas

How to watch LA Galaxy vs New York RB in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV and Fubo to catch the 2024 MLS showdown between LA Galaxy and New York RB live in the USA. Other options: FOX, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Georgia vs Texas live in the USA: 2024 College Football
College Football

Where to watch Georgia vs Texas live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Lionel Messi warns rest of the league with special message to Inter Miami fans ahead of MLS Cup Final
Soccer

Lionel Messi warns rest of the league with special message to Inter Miami fans ahead of MLS Cup Final

NFL News: George Pickens adds pressure on Mike Tomlin and Steelers after very controversial comments
NFL

NFL News: George Pickens adds pressure on Mike Tomlin and Steelers after very controversial comments

NBA News: Grizzlies star Ja Morant admits he may have found perfect partner in Memphis
NBA

NBA News: Grizzlies star Ja Morant admits he may have found perfect partner in Memphis

Better Collective Logo