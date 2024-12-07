Where to watch LA Galaxy vs New York RB live in the USA: 2024 MLS final

LA Galaxy face off against New York RB for the 2024 MLS final. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this final game, such as when, where, and how to catch this must-watch showdown live across the USA.

The stage is set for the grand finale as the Los Angeles Galaxy take on the New York Red Bulls in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the tournament. After a lackluster 2023, the Galaxy have roared back to prominence in 2024, reaffirming their status as one of the MLS’s elite teams with dominant performances en route to the final.

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls have defied expectations, transforming from underdogs after an unremarkable regular season into a playoff powerhouse. Now, they aim to cap their remarkable run by taking down the formidable Galaxy and claiming the title.

When will the LA Galaxy vs New York RB match be played?

LA Galaxy take on New York RB this Saturday, December 7, in the 2024 MLS final, with kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM (ET).

Lewis Morgan of Red Bulls – IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

LA Galaxy vs New York RB: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs New York RB in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV and Fubo to catch the 2024 MLS showdown between LA Galaxy and New York RB live in the USA. Other options: FOX, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.